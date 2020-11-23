UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CS Calls For Issues Driven Strategies To Plug Remaining Gaps In Polio Eradication

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 06:30 PM

CS calls for issues driven strategies to plug remaining gaps in polio eradication

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Kazim Niaz has said that polio eradication remains tops priority of the government and cautioned the district administrators of zero tolerance for any laxity in achieving the goal of polio eradication initiative (PEI).

He was chairing Provincial Task Force Meeting here Monday at Chief Secretary office wherein Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners of all divisions joined virtually.

Inspector General Police KP, Sanaullah Khan Abassi, Chairperson Standing Committee on Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Rabia Basri, Secretary Health KP, Imtiaz Hussain Shah, Additional Secretary Home, Secretary Population Welfare, Additional Secretary Elementary education, Additional Secretary Local Government, DG Health, Additional Secretary Health (Polio), Abdul Basit, Director EPI,UNICEF National Team Lead Hamesh Young, WHO National Team Lead, Zainul Abideen, Country Representative of Rotary International Aziz Memon were present in the meeting.

Dr Kazim Niaz said that a lot of efforts, coordination and resources goes into every round of anti-polio campaign and it was important to ensure optimal use and benefits of all these efforts by ensuring a strict monitoring and accountability system in place at all levels.

He commended the good work done by Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners for polio eradication in their respective regions despite challenges and called for adopting issue-based strategies to plug the remaining gaps in wiping out the scourge from the region.

The top provincial bureaucrat underscored the need to redouble the efforts for reaching the finishing line saying that with the teamwork and the exiting support from all line departments and government functionaries the dream of polio free Pakistan will soon be translated into reality.

Chief Secretary also thanked the partners including UNICEF, WHO, Rotary International for supporting the government in the noble cause and for preventing the children from lifelong paralysis.

He said that that good achievement has been made in terms of declining polio cases in the province and directed the district administrators to build on the existing baseline set so as to stop polio outbreaks and virus transmission in the province in future.

Earlier, Additional Secretary Health (polio) and Coordinator EOC, Abdul Basit, briefed him in detail about the comparative analysis of the previous three national immunization drives in the province.

He said that over 70 percent decline has been observed in the province in reporting of polio cases with 22 cases this year against 73 cases reported last year at this point in time.

The environmental samples collected from all the 13 sites in the province are negative except Shaheen Muslim Town (SMT), he said, adding that concerted efforts are needed to stop virus circulation in the provincial capital.

Abdul Basit informed the forum that the November round of anti-polio drive will be carried in all districts of the province wherein 6.401 million will be vaccinated.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Polio Education Population Welfare Young Lead November Muslim All From Government Top Million

Recent Stories

ADDED launches ‘TAHAQAQ’ verification service ..

5 minutes ago

Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority lays foundation ston ..

20 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree organising SLC

34 minutes ago

DHA launches 9th edition of &#039;My Blood, for My ..

35 minutes ago

DCT Abu Dhabi launches ‘Register of Cultural Org ..

35 minutes ago

Pakistan summons Indian diplomats to record protes ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.