CS Calls On Governor Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Secretary (CS) Dr. Mohammed Sohail Rajput on Saturday called on Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori here on Saturday.

They discussed measures to rehabilitate the flood victims, construct infrastructure and other matters.

The Governor, on the occasion, said that the rehabilitation work of flood victims should be step up.

He said that the Federal government was also working for the flood affectees through National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Kamran Tessori appreciated the assistance from friend countries and local philanthropists.

The Chief Secretary Dr Mohammed Sohail Rajput informed the Governor about efforts of the provincial government for flood victims.

