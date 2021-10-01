UrduPoint.com

CS Chairs Meeting For Provision Of Water To People In Gwadar

Chief Secretary (CS) Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana on Friday chaired a meeting to review progress of development projects of Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2021-22) provision of drinking water to the people in Gwadar and making availability of medicines in the hospitals of the province

Development Secretary Hafiz Abdul Basit, Secretary Finance Abdul Rehman Buzdar and secretaries of relevant departments participated the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Secretary said the provincial government was working on various projects for the supply of water to Gwadar, the completion of which would solve the water problem in Gwadar and Jwani.

He said the budget for the supply of medicines in the hospitals of the province for three months would be released soon so that there could be no interruption in the supply of medicines to the people in the hospitals.

The Chief Secretary said that steps were also being taken for the promotion of fisheries sector in the province.

He also directed that in the next meeting steps should be taken for the development of fisheries department under a comprehensive plan.

He instructed all the secretaries to expedite the work by ensuring timely and quality completion of ongoing and new development projects saying entire officers should take interest in development projects related to their departments and complete on a priority basis.

The Chief Secretary said each day is precious for us and we should work day and night to take advantage of it so that the process of development in the province could be accelerated for interest of people.

He said timely and quality completion of development projects would improve the lives of the people of the province. For the equal development of all the districts of the province, the development projects should be completed as per the standards, which would alleviate difficulties of the people and pave the way for the uplift of the province, he concluded.

