CS chairs meeting of polio task force, stresses to achieve targets of vaccination campaign

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr, Kazim Niaz while chairing a meeting of Provincial Task Force Polio on Friday said negligence and dereliction of duties would not be tolerated in achieving the targets of upcoming anti polio campaign.

He said all the district administrations of the province had been directed to achieve targets of anti polio drive. The meeting was also attended by Inspector General Police, Moazam Jah Ansari, Chairperson Kp Assembly Standing Committee on Health, Rabia Basri, Secretary Health, Tahir Orakzai, Secretary education, Additional Secretary Home, Director General Health Services, Divisional Commissioenrs, Coordinator EOC polio, and representatives of UNICEF.

Addressing the meeting, Dr. Kazim appreciated the role played by district administration, polio workers and police in past anti polio campaigns. He expressed hope that combine efforts and liaison of workers would help decrease refusal of cases and wipeout the crippling disease from the society.

The Chief Secretary said he would personally monitor anti polio campaign and be in direct contact with Deputy Commissioners and Regional Police Officers. He saideradication of polio was of supreme importance for free society for the disease that had jeopardized the future of next generation.

