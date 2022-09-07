CS chairs meeting of transport department officials

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr.Shahzad Bangash on Wednesday held a meeting of Transport Department officials.

He was briefed about the way forward and measures that have been taken to reduce harmful emissions from vehicles.

The chief secretary said that smoke emitting vehicles were causing air pollution that was detrimental to the health of citizens.

He directed the departments concerned to take steps for controlling and reducing vehicle emissions that contributed to air pollution.

He also directed transport and traffic police to take action against unfit vehicles causing pollution.