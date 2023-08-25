CS chairs meeting on bolstering economic growth, attract investment in KP

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry presided over a meeting to bolster economic growth and attract domestic and foreign investment in key sectors of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry presided over a meeting to bolster economic growth and attract domestic and foreign investment in key sectors of the province.

The meeting focused on discussing the province's financial situation and investment prospects, particularly in connection with the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

The meeting reviewed investment opportunities across diverse domains, including information technology (IT), tourism, infrastructure, mines and minerals, agriculture and livestock, energy and power, and economic and industrial zones.

The chief secretary, caretaker cabinet members and key government officials deliberated on innovative and pragmatic approaches to elevate KP as a prime destination for foreign investment. The discussions also focused on fostering an investor-friendly environment, utilizing the province's abundant resources and leveraging its strategic location.