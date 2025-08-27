CS Chairs Meeting On Good Governance Road-map Reforms
August 27, 2025
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) A high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah here Wednesday reviewed progress, time-lines and implementation of reforms under Good Governance Road-map in Local Government Department, Peshawar Development Authority (PDA), Tourism Department and Health Department.
The meeting was informed that a Good Governance Road-map Dashboard is being launched from today to track progress and monitor the implementation of reforms across departments.
Local Government Department reported that out of its planned reforms, 12 have been completed while 149 remain on track. Initiatives include the beautification of 10 public parks, establishment of a new bus terminal in Peshawar, improvement of fruit markets and slaughterhouses and various projects under the Annual Development Program (ADP) to address issues of contaminated water. A special cleanliness drive targeting storm water drains has also been carried out over the past three weeks.
The Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) informed the meeting that 93 percent of work on allied structures of the new bus stand has been completed. The PDA is implementing the Peshawar Beautification Plan, traffic management measures around BRT stations and fast-track provision of facilities at 10 public parks.
It has also launched a Visitor Management System to maintain contact with applicants regarding public service delivery.
Furthermore, PDA announced that digitization of plot files in Hayatabad would be completed by February 2026 and all payment systems are being digitized for public convenience. An Enforcement Directorate is also being established under PDA.
The Tourism Department reported that work is ongoing on 9 out of its 17 key reforms. Emergency rescue ambulances are being deployed at tourist sites in Thandiani, Changla Gali, Shogran, Battakundi, Thal, Besar, Malam Jabba, Brier, and Rambur.
In addition, the Tourism Emergency Helpline (1422) is being linked to a mobile app for better accessibility.
Rest areas were being set up at entry points of nine tourist destinations while a comprehensive solid waste management program is also underway. Other initiatives include a sewage management system at five tourism sites, restoration of five heritage sites with audio guides, establishment of a tourism statistics dashboard and land-use and master planning of tourist destinations.
About Health Department’s immunization road-map, the meeting was informed that the target is to achieve 90 percent immunization coverage of children in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 2027.
An application for tracking vaccinators’ performance is under development and would be completed in two months while a special Peshawar Action Plan is being launched to improve immunization coverage. Out of the Health Department’s reform agenda, 53 initiatives have been completed while 29 are on track.
The department is outsourcing services in 72 hospitals and health facilities to improve service delivery. Bajaur Nursing College has been approved for outsourcing by board while the Independent Monitoring Unit has been extended to the merged districts for monitoring health facilities.
The Health Sector Reform Unit has prepared its first draft for restructuring and policy guidelines for performance evaluation of Medical Teaching Institutes (MTIs) have also been finalized.
Speaking on the occasion, CS emphasized that secretaries and heads of departments must personally review the progress of road-map initiatives adding that these reforms represent a major milestone in improving public service delivery across the province.
