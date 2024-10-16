CS Chairs Meeting, Reviews Preparation Of LG By-elections
Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry on Wednesday presided over a meeting to review preparations for upcoming Local Government (LG) by-elections
The meeting was attended by Provincial Election Commissioner Saeed Gul, Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan, Secretary Local Government, Special Secretaries of Home and Finance departments and other senior officials.
The meeting discussed measures and arrangements including security plan for ensuring the transparent conduct of the by-local elections. It was noted that polling would take place in 17 districts of KP covering elections at Village Council and Neighborhood Council levels.
Elections are scheduled in 53 Village Councils and Neighborhood Councils for 54 seats. A total of 260 polling stations have been established and security cameras being installed at polling stations deemed highly sensitive.
The Chief Secretary emphasized that necessary funds must be allocated and utilized to ensure all required facilities are available at polling stations. He reiterated that conducting transparent elections is the top priority of the government.
Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry urged all officials to fulfill their responsibilities with utmost honesty and integrity supporting election commission to complete the task.
