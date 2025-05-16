CS chairs meeting to address issue of out-of-school children

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah on Friday chaired a meeting to address the pressing issue of out-of-school children in the province.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Education, Secretary Planning and Development, Secretary Labour, and other relevant officials. Meeting took decision to develop an integrated plan with a clear action plan to address the issue of out of school children.

The CS stressed the importance of engaging relevant stakeholders including government departments, donors and other partners to develop a comprehensive strategy.

He emphasized that addressing the issue of out-of-school children is of utmost importance and requires a concerted effort from all stakeholders.

It was said that a team comprising representatives from Elementary and Secondary Education Department, Planning and Development Department, Labour Department and UNICEF would be formed to develop the plan.

This team would present a detailed plan within a month with interventions and ways forward to counter the issue effectively.

The CS directed the team to suggest specific requirements that can be incorporated into Annual Development Program (ADP) of the Education Department to address the issue effectively. He emphasized the need for an approach with clear timelines keeping in view core importance of this issue.

The meeting highlighted the commitment of the government to address the issue of out-of-school children and ensure that every child in KP has access to quality education. The development of an integrated plan is expected to have a significant impact on reducing the number of out-of-school children and improving education outcomes in the province.