CS chairs meeting to discuss air-pollution

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Shehzad Bangash on Wednesday chaired a meeting to discuss prevention of air pollution and predictive analysis of the prevalence of air pollution in various parts of the provincial capital.

He directed relevant authorities to take strict action and necessary measures for curbing air pollution.

In the meeting air quality monitoring reports were presented in the meeting. The chief secretary directed relevant authorities for regular checking of industrial units and disposal system for its affluent.

He also directed transport authorities to take action against smoke-emitting vehicle and unregistered vehicles.

He also directed environment department official to take measures against burning of warnout tyers and other poisonous material to ensure clean environment.

He also stressed the need to launch public awareness about importance of air pollution and safety measures.