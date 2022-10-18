CS chairs meeting to discuss progress of Drug Free Peshawar Campaign

UrduPoint.com

Published October 18, 2022

Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss progress relating to Drug Free Peshawar Campaign

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss progress relating to Drug Free Peshawar Campaign.

The meeting among others was attended by Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Mehsud, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Shafiullah and relevant officers of the concerned departments.

The meeting held detailed discussion on rehabilitation of drug addicts and ongoing Drug Free Peshawar campaign.

Commissioner Peshawar Riaz Mehsud told the meeting that arrest of drug addicts was underway in city and adjacent areas. He told that 1100 people have recovered in first phase and handed over to their families while 900 people were under treatment in the rehabilitation center.

He said that Peshawar Division would be clear of addicts very soon and added that masses were also working to transfer drug addicts to rehabilitation centers from their homes. He told that treatment under phase II has started under supervision of district administration and expert doctors.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Secretary appreciated steps taken by Commissioner Peshawar and relevant departments and said that KP would get status of drug free province very soon.

