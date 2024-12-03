CS chairs meeting to review arrangements for Programme “ Suthra Punjab”

(@FahadShabbir)

NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Chief Secretary (CS), Punjab, Zahid Akhter Zaman on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review arrangements for Programme “Suthra Punjab” to ensure healthy environments for Rural and Urban population of the province.

The Programme has been initiated under the vision of Chief Minister, Punjab, Maryam Nawaz to ensure cleanliness in the province.

Commissioner Gujranwala, Syed Naveed Haider Sherazi , Deputy Commissioner, Naveed Ahmed participated in the meeting through video link.

The meeting discuss outsourcing for the Programme.

CEO, Gujranwala Waste Management Company (GWMC), Shahid Abbas and other concerned officials present on the occasion.

