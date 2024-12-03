CS Chairs Meeting To Review Arrangements For Programme “ Suthra Punjab”
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 03, 2024 | 12:10 PM
NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Chief Secretary (CS), Punjab, Zahid Akhter Zaman on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review arrangements for Programme “Suthra Punjab” to ensure healthy environments for Rural and Urban population of the province.
The Programme has been initiated under the vision of Chief Minister, Punjab, Maryam Nawaz to ensure cleanliness in the province.
Commissioner Gujranwala, Syed Naveed Haider Sherazi , Deputy Commissioner, Naveed Ahmed participated in the meeting through video link.
The meeting discuss outsourcing for the Programme.
CEO, Gujranwala Waste Management Company (GWMC), Shahid Abbas and other concerned officials present on the occasion.
APP/mud/378
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024
Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws
Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget standoff
Commerce minister pledges support for Balochistan’s business Community
French PM faces ouster as opposition vows no-confidence vote
Biden lands in Angola for first visit to sub-Saharan Africa as president
Mobile phone use banned in Punjab schools, new discipline guidelines launched
PBBF distances itself from illegal trials for overseas championship
Decision to transfer 39 commerce colleges to other general colleges withdrawn
Biden's pardon for son angers rivals - and allies
OPC VC visits PM’s Youth Program office
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Death anniversary of famous Punjabi poet Ustad Daman observed26 seconds ago
-
Govt marks Tuesday as last day to apply for government Hajj scheme40 minutes ago
-
Mild earthquake jolts Quetta41 minutes ago
-
Civil Engineer killed in Karachi41 minutes ago
-
Peace returns to Kurram after ceasefire1 hour ago
-
Dr. Zahidullah appointed as DPO1 hour ago
-
PM for punishing rioters who martyred LEAs personnel, damaged public properties1 hour ago
-
Festival for Special children held1 hour ago
-
Armed Forces fully capable of safeguarding motherland’s territorial integrity, sovereignty: COAS2 hours ago
-
PFA crackdown on substandard food3 hours ago
-
Cold and dry weather likely in most parts of country: PMD12 hours ago
-
Travelling Solo Exhibition "A Flight of Two Half Birds" opens at PNCA12 hours ago