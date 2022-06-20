UrduPoint.com

CS Chairs Meeting To Review Dengue Action Plan 2022

Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2022 | 06:00 PM

CS chairs meeting to review Dengue Action Plan 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Dr. Shahzad Bangash on Monday chaired a meeting to review the implementation progress on the Dengue Action Plan 2022.

The meeting was attended by the officials of the departments concerned.

The Chief Secretary emphasized the need for stronger coordination and closer cooperation among the relevant authorities to ensure effective measures for Dengue prevention and control.

The meeting was told that the Health Department in collaboration with all the district administrations would ensure timely measures to control dengue.

The Chief Secretary was informed that KP government would ensure coordinated and effective measures for the prevention of Dengue.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary also directed local government department to improve sanitation system to control dengue spread.

