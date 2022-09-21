CS chairs meeting to review Dengue action plan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the dengue situation in the province and action plan to prevent spread of dengue fever.

He emphasized the need to further strengthen coordination among the relevant authorities for anti-dengue measures with regular monitoring of all the potential hotspots.

Secretary health, all deputy commissioners, district health officers and other relevant officials attended the meeting.