CS chairs meeting to review measures for rehabilitation of earthquake victims

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary (CS) Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana on Thursday chaired a high level meeting for earthquake victims in Harnai district in which measures for rehabilitation of the victims including relief activities were reviewed.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Home Arshad Majeed, Additional Chief Secretary Development Hafiz Abdul Basit, Joint Director General IB Ali Dost Baloch, Brigadier Khalid 12 Corps, Secretary Building, Secretary Roads Zahid Saleem, Secretary Colleges Bashir Ahmed Bangalzai, Director General PDMA Naseer Ahmed Nasir and other officials.

Addressing the meeting, the chief secretary said that the provincial government was taking all possible steps to help the quake victims adding that the regime was with them in this hour of need and would not leave them alone.

He said relief activities had been launched for the rehabilitation of earthquake victims in Harnai.

Giving a detailed briefing on the occasion, DG of PDMA said that 17 people were killed and more than 200 were injured in the Harnai earthquake.

He said that dozens of mud houses had collapsed in the affected areas while many houses were partially damaged.

Relief efforts were launched immediately after the quake and tents, food and other necessities were provided to the victims by national and provincial agencies, he said.

The chief secretary said that packets of essential food items should be made for the victims and it should also be ensured that relief items would be given to people once so that all the victims could get relief and distribution of relief items to be done through a joint committee.