UrduPoint.com

CS Chairs Meeting To Review Measures For Rehabilitation Of Earthquake Victims

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 09:35 PM

CS chairs meeting to review measures for rehabilitation of earthquake victims

Chief Secretary (CS) Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana on Thursday chaired a high level meeting for earthquake victims in Harnai district in which measures for rehabilitation of the victims including relief activities were reviewed

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary (CS) Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana on Thursday chaired a high level meeting for earthquake victims in Harnai district in which measures for rehabilitation of the victims including relief activities were reviewed.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Home Arshad Majeed, Additional Chief Secretary Development Hafiz Abdul Basit, Joint Director General IB Ali Dost Baloch, Brigadier Khalid 12 Corps, Secretary Building, Secretary Roads Zahid Saleem, Secretary Colleges Bashir Ahmed Bangalzai, Director General PDMA Naseer Ahmed Nasir and other officials.

Addressing the meeting, the chief secretary said that the provincial government was taking all possible steps to help the quake victims adding that the regime was with them in this hour of need and would not leave them alone.

He said relief activities had been launched for the rehabilitation of earthquake victims in Harnai.

Giving a detailed briefing on the occasion, DG of PDMA said that 17 people were killed and more than 200 were injured in the Harnai earthquake.

He said that dozens of mud houses had collapsed in the affected areas while many houses were partially damaged.

Relief efforts were launched immediately after the quake and tents, food and other necessities were provided to the victims by national and provincial agencies, he said.

The chief secretary said that packets of essential food items should be made for the victims and it should also be ensured that relief items would be given to people once so that all the victims could get relief and distribution of relief items to be done through a joint committee.

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake Balochistan Nasir Harnai All Government

Recent Stories

US Trade Representative signals shift towards WTO ..

US Trade Representative signals shift towards WTO disputes

49 seconds ago
 HCSTSI president announces sub-committees convener ..

HCSTSI president announces sub-committees conveners

50 seconds ago
 Work on Lei Expressway project to be started from ..

Work on Lei Expressway project to be started from December 25: Sheikh Rashid Sha ..

52 seconds ago
 Govt to complete its democratic tenure: Farrukh Ha ..

Govt to complete its democratic tenure: Farrukh Habib

3 minutes ago
 PEMRA urges cable operators to observe rules

PEMRA urges cable operators to observe rules

3 minutes ago
 Officials in 3 Myanmar Townships Order All America ..

Officials in 3 Myanmar Townships Order All Americans to Leave - State Dept.

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.