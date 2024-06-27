CS chairs meeting to review Muharram arrangements

A high-level meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry to review the arrangements for Muharram ul-Haram in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) A high-level meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry to review the arrangements for Muharram ul-Haram in the province.

The meeting was attended by IG Police Akhtar Hayat Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Home Department, Member board of Revenue, relevant secretaries, commissioners, deputy commissioners, security officials, and other officers.

During the meeting, a detailed review of the security arrangements for Muharram ul-Haram was conducted.

Additional Chief Secretary Muhammad Abid Majid provided a comprehensive briefing, stating that control rooms would be established in both the Police Department and the Home Department to maintain strict vigilance on all activities during Muharram ul-Haram.

Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry directed that all possible measures be taken to maintain national unity and religious harmony during Muharram ul-Haram.

He emphasized the importance of strictly adhering to the designated routes and security SOPs for processions and majalis. The Chief Secretary assured full administrative support to the police for the security arrangements.

The meeting was also attended by all divisional commissioners, regional police officers, deputy commissioners, and district police officers via video link. Officials from PESCO and TESCO were directed to ensure an uninterrupted power supply on the 9th and 10th of Muharram.

All relevant district officers were instructed to remain in their districts during Muharram ul-Haram and maintain strict oversight on all matters.

Additionally, measures to curb hate speech on social media were discussed. The IG Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assured that security personnel would be deployed as needed in all districts, with stringent security arrangements in place for sensitive districts during Muharram ul-Haram.