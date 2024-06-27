CS Chairs Meeting To Review Muharram Arrangements
Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2024 | 05:37 PM
A high-level meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry to review the arrangements for Muharram ul-Haram in the province
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) A high-level meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry to review the arrangements for Muharram ul-Haram in the province.
The meeting was attended by IG Police Akhtar Hayat Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Home Department, Member board of Revenue, relevant secretaries, commissioners, deputy commissioners, security officials, and other officers.
During the meeting, a detailed review of the security arrangements for Muharram ul-Haram was conducted.
Additional Chief Secretary Muhammad Abid Majid provided a comprehensive briefing, stating that control rooms would be established in both the Police Department and the Home Department to maintain strict vigilance on all activities during Muharram ul-Haram.
Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry directed that all possible measures be taken to maintain national unity and religious harmony during Muharram ul-Haram.
He emphasized the importance of strictly adhering to the designated routes and security SOPs for processions and majalis. The Chief Secretary assured full administrative support to the police for the security arrangements.
The meeting was also attended by all divisional commissioners, regional police officers, deputy commissioners, and district police officers via video link. Officials from PESCO and TESCO were directed to ensure an uninterrupted power supply on the 9th and 10th of Muharram.
All relevant district officers were instructed to remain in their districts during Muharram ul-Haram and maintain strict oversight on all matters.
Additionally, measures to curb hate speech on social media were discussed. The IG Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assured that security personnel would be deployed as needed in all districts, with stringent security arrangements in place for sensitive districts during Muharram ul-Haram.
Recent Stories
China lauds establishment of SPU in Islamabad for foreigners
Parliament House faces security threat: NA Speaker
Over half of Sudanese face 'acute food insecurity': UN-backed report
Chairman PRCS meets with the US Ambassador in Pakistan
EU-Ukraine security agreement to advance 'peace': Zelensky
Infinix Brand Power on the Rise: Makes Second Appearance in Kantar BrandZ Top 50
PM directs strategy formulation for stronger economic ties with Azerbaijan
Stock markets mostly drop, yen gains after 38-year low
Rupee gains 3 paisa against Dollar
PKLI desires research collaboration with UVAS
Govt to table resolution in NA to counter US resolution on Pakistan: Dar
China's economy in focus ahead of key July political meeting
More Stories From Pakistan
-
China lauds establishment of SPU in Islamabad for foreigners13 minutes ago
-
Parliament House faces security threat: NA Speaker3 minutes ago
-
Chairman PRCS meets with the US Ambassador in Pakistan3 minutes ago
-
Rs. 113,500 fine imposed on transporters40 minutes ago
-
Final thesis display by Fashion Design students Session 2020-2440 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri delegation protests at UN against Human Rights abuses in IIOJK40 minutes ago
-
DC Matiari directs for immediate arrangements in view of NDMA severe rainfall warning50 minutes ago
-
Open court held by DC, DPO in Khanpur50 minutes ago
-
Int’l conference on Pak-Turk relations held at AIOU50 minutes ago
-
DPO for ensuring security of Masajid, Imambargahs, procession’ routes during Muharram50 minutes ago
-
Labour Dept asked to ensure minimum wage law implementation50 minutes ago
-
Ulema role commended in establishing peace in district60 minutes ago