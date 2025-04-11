Open Menu

CS Chairs Meeting To Review Performance, Services Of MTIs

Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2025 | 06:30 PM

CS chairs meeting to review performance, services of MTIs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahab Ali Shah on Friday chaired a high level meeting to review performance, funding and healthcare services of Medical Teaching Institutions (MTIs) across the province.

The meeting was attended by key stakeholders including the Secretaries of Finance, Health and Law, Chief Minister’s Focal Person on MTIs and other senior officials. The Primary focus of the discussion was to enhance the efficiency, transparency and effectiveness of MTIs while maintaining their administrative autonomy.

During the meeting, participants discussed the establishment of clear performance evaluation criteria for MTIs, the implementation of third-party audits and regular evaluations to ensure quality service delivery.

Chairing the meeting, CS underscored the importance of optimizing public health services without compromising the autonomy of these institutions and ensuring judicious use of public funds.

The forum also reviewed various aspects of the province's healthcare system, including Sehat Card services, ICU bed capacity, emergency services and budgetary challenges faced by MTIs. Strengthening the oversight role of the Healthcare Commission in both public and private hospitals was also discussed.

The CS also directed the strengthening of the Health Sector Reform Unit and called for consultation with sector specialists to broaden and improve its mandate.

It was decided that a special audit of the MTIs would be conducted through the Healthcare Commission. The move aims to promote transparency and accountability while preserving the autonomous status of the institutions, ultimately contributing to the improvement of healthcare services in the province.

Recent Stories

Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL ..

Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match

5 hours ago
 Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch dail ..

Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..

6 hours ago
 UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy ..

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit

7 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Custo ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award

8 hours ago
 LDA governing body approves construction of six ma ..

LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..

8 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular cere ..

HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi

8 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..

8 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..

9 hours ago
 Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

9 hours ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution p ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..

9 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limite ..

Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..

9 hours ago
 Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on ..

Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan