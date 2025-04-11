CS Chairs Meeting To Review Performance, Services Of MTIs
Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2025 | 06:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahab Ali Shah on Friday chaired a high level meeting to review performance, funding and healthcare services of Medical Teaching Institutions (MTIs) across the province.
The meeting was attended by key stakeholders including the Secretaries of Finance, Health and Law, Chief Minister’s Focal Person on MTIs and other senior officials. The Primary focus of the discussion was to enhance the efficiency, transparency and effectiveness of MTIs while maintaining their administrative autonomy.
During the meeting, participants discussed the establishment of clear performance evaluation criteria for MTIs, the implementation of third-party audits and regular evaluations to ensure quality service delivery.
Chairing the meeting, CS underscored the importance of optimizing public health services without compromising the autonomy of these institutions and ensuring judicious use of public funds.
The forum also reviewed various aspects of the province's healthcare system, including Sehat Card services, ICU bed capacity, emergency services and budgetary challenges faced by MTIs. Strengthening the oversight role of the Healthcare Commission in both public and private hospitals was also discussed.
The CS also directed the strengthening of the Health Sector Reform Unit and called for consultation with sector specialists to broaden and improve its mandate.
It was decided that a special audit of the MTIs would be conducted through the Healthcare Commission. The move aims to promote transparency and accountability while preserving the autonomous status of the institutions, ultimately contributing to the improvement of healthcare services in the province.
