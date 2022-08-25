CS chairs meeting to review relief and rescue operations in flood affected areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :To effectively counter the flood situation in different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a video-link meeting of all Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners was held today under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash.

During the meeting, the relief and rescue operations in flood affected areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were reviewed.

The meeting was also attended by Senior Member board of Revenue, Secretary Relief and Director PMRU.

Meanwhile, on the directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan emergency has been imposed in Tank district after flood situation due to heavy rains.

Chief Minister directive to the district administration and rescue authorities to carry out emergency relief operations in the flood-affected areas of the district.

He directed that government machinery should be fully mobilized for relief work and rescue activities, all resources should be utilized on priority basis.

He said that flood-affected population should be shifted to safe places and ensure all facilities to needy people.

He directed Commissioner D .I Khan and Deputy Commissioner Tank to personally supervise all rescue and relief activities.