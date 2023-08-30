CS chairs meeting to review rescue, relief operation in flooded areas

A meeting to review the flood situation and cotton crop in South Punjab was held in South Punjab Secretariat under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman

Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel, Secretary Services South Punjab Amjad Shoaib Tareen, RPO Multan Mohammad Sohail Chaudhary, Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Khattak, Deputy Commissioner Umar Jahangir, CPO Mansoor ul Haq and DCs and DPOs of Vehari, Khanewal and Lodhran attended the meeting.

Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman, while addressing the meeting said protection of human life is our first priority, adding that rescue and relief operation was underway at a fast pace in flood-affected districts and officers of administration, police and allied departments were performing their duties well.

The CS said the cotton crop was in very good condition and a bumper crop of cotton production will bring a very positive change in the country's economy.

He expressed hope that the government's efforts for cotton production would bear fruit.

Zaman said triple gene-seed cotton will be promoted. He stated Qasim Fort will be restored to its original shape and this project will prove a game changer in the beauty of Multan. Commissioner Aamir Khattak gave a briefing to the Chief Secretary about the rescue and relief operation regarding the flood in Multan Division, while Secretary Agriculture Saqib Ali Ateel briefed about the cotton crop in South Punjab.