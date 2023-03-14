CS chairs Principals' conference

Chief Secretary of Gilgit-Baltistan chaired the Principals' Conference held here on Tuesday in which 170 Principals of the education departments participated

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary of Gilgit-Baltistan chaired the Principals' Conference held here on Tuesday in which 170 Principals of the education departments participated.

The Chief Secretary advised the Principals to make restless enedeavours in making government schools the choice for the people.

He said realizing the importance of Principals the provincial government has transferred all the financial and administrative powers to them with the expectation that every child in the school will get the ultimate benefits.