CS Declares Ownership Rights Of 2 Mln Houses To Flood Hit Women
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2024 | 03:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Asif Haider Shah on Thursday said that over 2 million houses are being built for flood hit people in the province and ownership rights of these houses will be given to women.
The Chief Secretary expressed these views while addressing an inaugural ceremony of the Aawaz II, a program aims to address forced child marriages, gender-based violence and child protection issues.
Elaborating steps taken by the Sindh Government, Chief Secretary said provincial government had made more than 22 laws for the rights of women and children while fee for birth registration certificate has also been abolished for convenience of the people.
Syed Asif Haider Shah said Child Marriage Act is fully enforced in Sindh and strict action is being carried out against the violators.
He said an Inclusive City comprising of 75 Acres land would soon be built in Karachi which will provide an ideal environment for special people.
A amount of 7.4 million Euros will be spent in Sindh under the Awaaz 2 programme. Support is being provided on the inclusion of girls and minorities in legislation and digital birth registration.
Provincial Minister for Social Welfare, British High Commission representatives and others participated in the event.
Recent Stories
Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage
Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate over VCs’ appointments
CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter
Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad
Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October
IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high
President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ecosystems
Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024
IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan
Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC chairs DEAC’s meeting2 minutes ago
-
2 drown during fishing in river Chenab2 minutes ago
-
Inter-District Rescue Challenge Competition held2 minutes ago
-
Over 2,500 acres of state land retrieved in Lodhran2 minutes ago
-
CCPO Lahore orders open-door policy to address complaints12 minutes ago
-
Landi Kotal police seize 4 kg heroin, 3kg ice drug12 minutes ago
-
Press freedom deteriorates in Kashmir after Modi abrogated Article 37012 minutes ago
-
Consumers advised to approach DCPC12 minutes ago
-
HEC clarifies misleading news regarding exclusion of Urdu as compulsory subject12 minutes ago
-
Helmet compliance soars, over 80pc adhering to safety regulations12 minutes ago
-
Former Governor designated as senior advisor to KP CM12 minutes ago
-
Session held at Alhamra to pay tribute to Qurratulain Hyder32 minutes ago