CS declares ownership rights of 2 mln houses to flood hit women

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Asif Haider Shah on Thursday said that over 2 million houses are being built for flood hit people in the province and ownership rights of these houses will be given to women.

The Chief Secretary expressed these views while addressing an inaugural ceremony of the Aawaz II, a program aims to address forced child marriages, gender-based violence and child protection issues.

Elaborating steps taken by the Sindh Government, Chief Secretary said provincial government had made more than 22 laws for the rights of women and children while fee for birth registration certificate has also been abolished for convenience of the people.

Syed Asif Haider Shah said Child Marriage Act is fully enforced in Sindh and strict action is being carried out against the violators.

He said an Inclusive City comprising of 75 Acres land would soon be built in Karachi which will provide an ideal environment for special people.

A amount of 7.4 million Euros will be spent in Sindh under the Awaaz 2 programme. Support is being provided on the inclusion of girls and minorities in legislation and digital birth registration.

Provincial Minister for Social Welfare, British High Commission representatives and others participated in the event.