CS directives, 76 illegal petrol pumps sealed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Kazim Niaz has instructed the district administrations to start action in their respective areas against illegal petrol pumps.

According to a report issued from the office of Secretary Home, Ikram Ullah Khan during the first phase 88 petrol pumps were inspected in 9 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa districts.

The report said that 76 illegal petrol pumps were sealed during inspection in Bannu, DI khan, Hangu, Kurram, Kohat, Dir Lower, Charsadda, Nowshera and Peshawar districts.

It was learnt that in compliance with directives issued by the Federal Government, a control room has been set up to monitor petrol pumps across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The report said Chief Secretary KP has directed indiscriminate and continued action against illegal petrol pumps in the province with an accelerated pace.