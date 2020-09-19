CS directs authorities to cooperate with each other during polio drive

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Secretary (CS) of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Dr.Shehzad Bangish Saturday directed all the concerned authorities including department of Health, civil administration, Provincial program Manager EPI AJK and AJK police to ensure their cooperation with each other during the polio drive starting from September 21 to 25 across the state .

He said while chairing an anti polio Task-force Meeting here in his office.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Information Midhat Shehzad, Secretary Local Government Raja Ejaz Ahmed Khan, Secretary education Muhammad Zahid Abassi, Secretary Religious Affairs Sardar Javed Ayub, Deputy Inspector General Police, Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and other concerned heads of the departments.

The chief secretary addressing the meeting told the Divisional and District administrators, Police and all concerned officials to play their role for ensuring successful polio drive to eradicate polio in AJK and maintain its credibility of having the status of polio Free State.

Dr.Bangish said that to depute polio teams at all entry points and immunize the children with polio drops up to age five. He also directed the administration to take measures for the sensitization of the public against COVID-19 which was still active.

Earlier, the Provincial Program Manager EPI and Focal Person for COVID-19 Azad Kashmir Dr. Bushra Shamus briefed the chief secretary regarding the ongoing five days polio drive and she told the meeting that the drive was also being monitored by third party and adding that polio drive started late this year due to COVID-19.

She said that some 669,448 children up to 5 years of age were being immunized this year and 2615 mobile teams had been deputed across the state to ensure the success of polio drive.