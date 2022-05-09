UrduPoint.com

CS Directs Authorities To Finalize Arrangements To Cope With Heatwave

Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2022 | 06:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Shahzad Bangash has directed the relevant authorities to make proper arrangements to effectively deal with any emergency amid the heatwave forecast for the province.

He has directed the concerned departments to complete preparations to cope with any emergency situation, as met office has forecast a rise of seven to nine degrees in temperature in the coming week.

Dr. Shahzad asked people to increase water intake and cover their heads with soaked clothes while coming in open places. He said that PDMA operation centre is fully operational to handle any emergency, adding that people can call on helpline 1700.

Dr. Bangash further advised people to take precautionary measures during heatwave adding senior citizens and children should avoid unnecessary traveling.

