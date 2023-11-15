CS directs DCs to complete election arrangements on time

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman has directed deputy commissioners to complete all arrangements for general election on time, as per guidelines of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and prepare a comprehensive plan for staff deployment, provision of facilities at polling stations, transportation and security, etc.

He was presiding over a meeting at the Civil Secretariat here on Wednesday to review election preparations. Additional chief secretary (Home), administrative secretaries of local government, education and relevant departments and Election Commission officials attended the meeting, while all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners (DCs) participated through video-link.

The chief secretary ordered that implementation of the code of conduct, issued by the ECP, should be ensured and warned that strict action would be taken against the violators.

He said that the local government secretary was being nominated as focal person for the election arrangements, adding that all departments must extend full cooperation to the ECP in conduct of polls.

Later, the chief secretary reviewed measures being taken to prevent smog and profiteering on fertilizers in the province. He issued instructions to start a crackdown on fertilizer dealers involved in profiteering and hoarding. He ordered the deputy commissioners to ensure availability of fertilizers at the notified prices, adding that sale at higher-than-the-fixed price would not be tolerated. He said that there was no shortage of fertilizers in the province, and asked officers to keep a close check on stocks on the online portal. He said those fleecing farmers by hoarding compost would be dealt with sternly.