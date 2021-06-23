UrduPoint.com
CS Directs DCs To Ensure Implementation Of SOPs Regarding Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 08:40 PM

CS directs DCs to ensure implementation of SOPs regarding coronavirus

Punjab Chief Secretary (CS) Jawad Rafique Malik on Wednesday directed all divisional commissioners to ensure strict implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding coronavirus in districts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary (CS) Jawad Rafique Malik on Wednesday directed all divisional commissioners to ensure strict implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding coronavirus in districts.

He was presiding over a meeting to review corona pandemic and vaccination process in the province here at Civil Secretariat.

Taking notice of the special branch's report on SOPs violations in wedding ceremonies, the Chief Secretary said that violations would not be tolerated in any case and action would be taken against the violators as per law. He said that adopting precautions was direly needed after easing of restrictions.

He mentioned that only outdoor wedding ceremonies were permitted with SOPs, and there was a complete ban on indoor functions.

The Chief Secretary directed that for planning to deal with coronavirus, the scientific study of all the three waves of the pandemic be conducted.

He also asked the officers to ensure data entry of vaccinations on daily basis.

The Chief Secretary also issued instructions to divisional commissioners regarding targets of daily vaccination.

He said that as per guidelines of the National Command Operation Center (NCOC), the targets of vaccination would be achieved, adding that the elimination of coronavirus was only possible through vaccine and precautions.

The administrative secretaries of Health department gave detailed briefing to the meeting. The Secretary Primary Health said that 669 vaccination centers were fully functional across the province and more than 167,000 people were vaccinated during the last 24 hours.

Additional Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary Home and top civil and military officials attended the meeting whereas all divisional commissioners participated through video link.

