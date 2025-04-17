CS Directs Districts Admin To Ensure Smooth Repatriation Of Illegal Immigrants
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2025 | 04:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakil Qadir Khan on Thursday directed all district administrations, officials of concerned departments to fulfill their responsibilities to ensure the smooth repatriation of illegal immigrants and Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders to their home country.
He called for expediting the refugees repatriation process and announced plans to request the Ministry of Interior to extend the NADRA’s operational hours and initiate double shifts to expedite the process.
A high-level meeting regarding the status of illegal immigrants and Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders was held under the chairmanship of Balochistan Chief Secretary Shakil Qadir Khan.
The meeting reviewed the provincial government's preparations and strategy for the ongoing repatriation of undocumented foreign nationals. Additional Chief Secretary for Home, Zahid Saleem, briefed the attendees on the current situation and operational measures.
Chief Secretary Shakil Qadir Khan said that the government is ensuring the return of illegal immigrants, foreign nationals, and ACC holders in accordance with international laws.
He emphasized that mistreatment will not be tolerated during the repatriation process.
"The provincial government is implementing deportation policies in line with international practices, just like other countries," he said. He further added that the Prime Minister's Office, the Federal government, and intelligence agencies are closely monitoring the deportation campaign across the country.
"The repatriation of all illegal residents is being ensured," the Chief Secretary reiterated.
The Chief Secretary highlighted that the government had instructed all Afghan nationals residing in different areas of the country to return to their homeland by March 31, 2025.
Furthermore, Deputy Commissioners have been instructed to improve mapping of immigrants in their districts and submit daily reports to the provincial authorities.
During the meeting, it was informed that the identities of foreign nationals are being verified through NADRA in the respective districts before their relocation via the Chaman and Bahramcha border points. NADRA staff is also deployed at these borders to assist in the verification process.
