LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Maj (R) Azam Suleman Khan said on Saturday that field officers should ensure field visits to resolve the problems of people at their door steps.

Presiding over a meeting of Deputy Commissioners here, warned that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard. He said that officers were free of all types of pressure so they should perform duty keeping in view the rules and regulations.

The Chief Secretary said that work pace of development projects should be expedited.

He further said that steps should be taken to protect children from cold in educational institutes, whereas, in districts the auction process of cars and pending tenders should also be settled at the earliest.

Special focus should be made on cleanliness work besides tree plantation under "Clean and Green" Pakistan campaign, he added.

Azam Suleman Khan also directed the relevant authority to conduct operation against encroachments. He also gave instructions regarding revenue especially 'abyana' (water charges).

The Chief Secretary said the prices of daily use items should be supervised, besides keeping an eye on price of flour.

Board of Revenue Senior Member Babar Hayat, P&D Chairman Hamid Yaqub, Additional Chief Secretary and DCs of all districts attended the meeting.