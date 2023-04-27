UrduPoint.com

CS Directs Finance Dept To Reduce POL Consumption In GB Secretariat By 50%

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2023 | 04:20 PM

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani has directed the finance department to reduce POL consumption in the GB secretariat by 50%.

In an official statement to media here on Thursday, he said, "I have repeatedly noticed that students reaching school from far-flung areas are often charged transportation costs because schools lack an adequate supply of petrol or budget for petrol." Wani highlighted many hospitals fail to run generators and meet their energy requirements because they also do not possess the financial capacity to ensure an uninterrupted supply of fuel.

"This problem is naturally linked to the ongoing fiscal crisis in the country, however, it stems from mismanagement and poor allocation of resources as well," he maintained.

The chief secretary said to mitigate that element, he was taking the step of reducing his official POL consumption also by 50% starting this month.

He said secretaries of Health and education were directed to carry out an assessment of the POL requirements of schools and hospitals.

"We hope to meet this shortfall through the savings we incur by reducing the official consumption of POL," he added.

"I trust that my colleagues will support me in this initiative and help me fulfill my vision of empowering our schools and health units--the backbones of our economy," the CS stressed.

