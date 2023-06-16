UrduPoint.com

CS Directs For Implementing 'Right To Information' Act

Muhammad Irfan Published June 16, 2023 | 09:36 PM

Chief Secretary (CS) Sindh, Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput presided an important meeting here on Friday regarding the implementation of the Right to Information (RTI) Act

The meeting was attended by Advocate General Sindh, Muhammad Hassan Akbar, Secretary Information Nadeem-ur-Rahman Memon, Chief Information Commissioner Syed Javed Ali, Secretary Law, Secretary Information Technology, and other officials.

The meeting was briefed on the progress of various departments of Sindh regarding access to information under the law.

It was highlighted that essential/ required information had not been uploaded on the respective department's website.

The chief secretary expressed dissatisfaction with departments failing to comply with the law, stating that all provincial departments, their subordinate offices, and autonomous bodies should fully adhere to the RTI law.

It was decided that a Public Information Officer (PIO) would be nominated in all departments, and they should ensure that all information under Section 6 was uploaded on their respective websites within 10 days.

It was also revealed that the Information Commission currently had 72 pending requests for consideration.

The chief secretary instructed the Chief Information Commissioner to resolve all requests within 45 days.

Furthermore, he directed the Secretary Information Department to ensure that the issues and performance of the Information Commission was discussed in the upcoming meeting of the provincial cabinet.

He emphasized that if any department failed to provide information, appropriate action would be taken against the responsible officer.

More Stories From Pakistan

