CS directs for preparing PC-1 for police complex in South Punjab Secretariat

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :The Chief SecretARY(CS) Punjab, Kamran Afzal on Friday directed the C&W Department to prepare PC-1 for building a police complex in South Punjab Secretariat and to start construction work after meeting all legal formalities.

He issued the directions during a video link meeting with Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab Saqib Zafar to review the project.

IG Police Punjab, Secretary P&D, Secretary C&W Punjab, AIG Police (Discipline) South Punjab, Deputy Secretary Coordination and IDAP's representatives Uzair Ali and Abdul Basit attended the meeting.

The ACS Saqib Zafar informed that South Punjab Secretariat was being constructed on 504 kanal piece of land at a cost of Rs 351 million.

He said the building area of the Secretariat was spanning over 298 kanals with spacious parking and lawn while Govt Officers Residences (GOR) are being built on 246 kanals. The construction of three story building of Civil Secretariat on 13 kanal area is in progress, he added.

Mr Zafar said, work has also been started on the residences of Additional Chief Secretary, Additional IG Police and four secretaries and the construction work will be completed by December 2023. He said an area of 50 kanals has been allotted for the construction of Police Complex.

Earlier, he inspected the under construction building of Secretariat at Matital road and reviewed the ongoing development work.