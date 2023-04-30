UrduPoint.com

CS Directs For Summary Of Renaming 'Nawaz Sharif Kidney Hospital' Swat

Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2023 | 06:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday took notice of PML-N leader Arbab Khizr Hayat's statement and issued directives for a summary of renaming 'Nawaz Sharif Kidney Hospital' established in Swat.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had changed the name of the Hospital from 'Nawaz Sharif Kidney Hospital' to 'Mian Gul Abdul Haq Kidney Hospital'.

The Chief Secretary KP issued orders to Secretary Health to prepare a summary in this regard.

The summary will be sent to the provincial cabinet for final approval after which the name of the Hospital will be changed.

Arbab Khizr Hayat had said that the kidney hospital in Swat was built by Nawaz Sharif at his personal expense.

More Stories From Pakistan

