CS Directs Measures To Ensure Transparency In Examination Process
Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2025 | 08:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary (CS), Shahab Ali Shah has directed authorities to ensure transparency and implementation of strict measures to prevent unfair means in examination.
He was chairing a meeting that was attended by Secretary Education, Commissioners, chairmen of educational boards and District education Officers.
Highlighted the significance of fair examination process in shaping students' futures and said that "We must take all necessary steps to eliminate cheating from our examination system," he stated.
Chief Secretary said that that Education Monitoring Authority (EMA), District Administration and Special Branch would oversee the examinations to ensure transparency.
He said that CCTV cameras would be installed where required and a team of officers would be assigned duties of monitoring examination process.
