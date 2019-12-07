UrduPoint.com
CS Directs Officers To Improve Governance, Public Service Delivery

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 02:00 AM

CS directs officers to improve governance, public service delivery

LAHORE, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :Chief Secretary (CS) Punjab Major (R) Azam Suleman Khan on Friday said improvement in governance, public service delivery and promotion of transparency in the province was top priority.

He said officers would be given free hand but they would be held accountable.

Addressing a meeting of senior civil and police officers at Civil Secretariat, he said that performance of officers would be reviewed on monthly basis.

He mentioned that merit and transparency would have to be promoted to improve performance of departments.

He asked the officers to perform their duties diligently and honestly so that desired targets could be achieved, adding that corruption and nepotism would not be tolerated in any case.

He directed the officers to keep doors of their offices open for the public to resolve their problems. Implementation of open door policy and observance of office hours must be ensured, he added.

He said that civil and police officers should enhance coordination and hold joint open courts in districts. He also issued instructions to administrative secretaries to conduct field visit of districts and submit a report on regular basis.

He announced that he would himself pay surprise visits to districts along with Inspector General of Police.

He directed the divisional commissioners to ensure availability of daily use commodities at the prices fixed by the government, saying that deputy commissioners and district police officers must visit fruit and vegetable markets to supervise auction process.

He ordered that campaign against adulteration and spurious drugs be expedited and stern action be taken against land grabbers. He asked the commissioner and deputy commissioners to pay special attention to tree plantation and measures to combat smog.

The Chief Secretary also issued instructions regarding use of IT to improve governance, timely resolution of complaints received through Pakistan Citizen Portal and holding regular meetings of divisional and district intelligence committees.

The meeting was attended by Chairman Planning and Development, Additional Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), administrative secretaries of all departments, IG Police, Additional IG CTD, Additional IG Special Branch, CCPO Lahore whereas divisional commissioners and regional police officers joined the session through videoconference.

