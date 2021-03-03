CS directs police, Levies to play role for improving law order situation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary (CS) Balochistan Matehr Niaz Rana on Wednesday directed police and Levies forces for collective measures would be taken to improve law and order situation in the province.

He gave instruction while chairing a meeting of police and Levies force to review measures of law and order situation.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary for Home, Inspector General Police (IGP) and Director General Levies Force and other concerned officials.

The Chief Secretary was also briefed about law and order situation and other relevant matters in details by concerned authorities.

The CS said it was responsibility of provincial government to protect public lives and their property, saying that solid steps were being taken to further improve law and order situation in the province.

He said in this regard, law enforcement agencies including police, Levies Force and other force would strengthen cooperation with each other for elimination of terrorism from the province.