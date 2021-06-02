CS directs removal of illegal speed breakers, garbage from public places

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Kazim Niaz Wednesday directed authorities concerned to remove illegal speed-breakers and dispose of garbage from public places

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Kazim Niaz Wednesday directed authorities concerned to remove illegal speed-breakers and dispose of garbage from public places.

He was chairing a meeting being convened to review activities and performance of district administration here.

The meeting among others was attended by administrative secretaries, commissioners and deputy commissioners.

Chief Secretary also directed district administrations to monitor prices of edible in their areas and ensure proper display of price lists on prominent places in shops.

He also directed devising a effective strategy after consulting line departments to control dengue and inoculation of masses against corona on priority basis.