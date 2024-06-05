Open Menu

CS Directs To Accelerate Process Of Digitization, Preservation Of National Archives

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 05, 2024 | 08:40 PM

Balochistan Chief Secretary (CS) Shakeel Qadir Khan on Wednesday said that historical documents were valuable assets of the nation which needed to be preserved and digitized for future generations

He also directed concerned officials to speed up the process of digitization and preservation of national archives.

He shared these views while visiting the Mir Naseer Khan Noori Complex managed by the Department of Culture.

Secretary Culture Noor Mohammad Jogezai welcomed him on this occasion.

The Chief Secretary inspected various areas of the complex which included digitization for preservation of historical records, library, auditorium and conference hall.

The Chief Secretary said that records and documents of national and historical importance should be specially protected and the process of preservation of historical records should be completed as soon as possible.

They need to speed up the process of digitization and preservation of national archives, he said.

He directed to transfer the records lying in Sibi to Quetta as soon as possible.

