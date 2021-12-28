CS directs to achieve target of corona vaccination campaign

UrduPoint.com

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Shehzad Khan Bangash on Tuesday directed health department to accelerate efforts of achieving corona vaccination targets and administer second doze of vaccination to maximum people.

He issued these directives while chairing a high level meeting attended by officials of EOC, Directorate Performance Management and Reforms Unit, Deputy Commissioners and Deputy Directors of PMRU.

On the occasion, the meeting members were briefed about the steps being taken to achieve targets of corona vaccination, adding, 70 percent targets of second dose of vaccination had been achieved.

Discussing Ehsaas Ration Program, Chief Secretary directed concerned officers to ensure identification and registration of grocery stores, adding, 20 grocery stores should be registered at Union Council level.

He also directed that registration process should be increased in high population districts. He said officers should also meet representatives of Anjuman-e-Tajiran regarding registration and to create awareness about Ehsas Ration Program.

