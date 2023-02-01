UrduPoint.com

CS Directs To Beef Up Security At Government Offices

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2023 | 02:20 PM

CS directs to beef up security at government offices

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash on Wednesday directed to beef up the security of government offices and implementation of security-related SOPs across the province.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting to discuss the law and order situation, and the availability of flour in the province.

The meeting was attended by all commissioners, deputy commissioners, and Secretary Home and food Department officials.

Chief Secretary directed to strengthen the coordination mechanism among the district administration, intelligence agencies and district police officers.

The meeting also discussed issues related to election security.

He said that the provincial government along with the Election Commission would ensure transparent and peaceful elections.

The chief secretary also instructed the officials concerned to strictly monitor the flour prices, to which the officials of the Food Department replied that the daily quota of wheat had been increased from 5,000 metric tons to 6,500 metric tons for bringing down the prices of flour.

Furthermore, the meeting decided that under the energy policy, markets in the province will close by 8:30 p.m. while marriage halls at 10 p.m.

Related Topics

Election Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Law And Order Election Commission Of Pakistan Marriage Market All From Government Wheat Flour P

Recent Stories

Peshawar Suicide attack: US Centcom commander call ..

Peshawar Suicide attack: US Centcom commander calls army chief, expresses condol ..

35 minutes ago
 Abdulla Al Mandous named UAE’s official candidat ..

Abdulla Al Mandous named UAE’s official candidate for WMO Presidency

40 minutes ago
 Shaheen shares his struggle tale in cricket career

Shaheen shares his struggle tale in cricket career

49 minutes ago
 ‘Year of Sustainability’ is culmination of UAE ..

‘Year of Sustainability’ is culmination of UAE’s pioneering efforts in env ..

55 minutes ago
 Police raid Pervaiz Elahi's Gujrat house to arrest ..

Police raid Pervaiz Elahi's Gujrat house to arrest Ch Wajahat, his son

56 minutes ago
 UAE lights up in support of World Neglected Tropic ..

UAE lights up in support of World Neglected Tropical Diseases Day

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.