CS directs to beef up security at government offices

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash on Wednesday directed to beef up the security of government offices and implementation of security-related SOPs across the province.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting to discuss the law and order situation, and the availability of flour in the province.

The meeting was attended by all commissioners, deputy commissioners, and Secretary Home and food Department officials.

Chief Secretary directed to strengthen the coordination mechanism among the district administration, intelligence agencies and district police officers.

The meeting also discussed issues related to election security.

He said that the provincial government along with the Election Commission would ensure transparent and peaceful elections.

The chief secretary also instructed the officials concerned to strictly monitor the flour prices, to which the officials of the Food Department replied that the daily quota of wheat had been increased from 5,000 metric tons to 6,500 metric tons for bringing down the prices of flour.

Furthermore, the meeting decided that under the energy policy, markets in the province will close by 8:30 p.m. while marriage halls at 10 p.m.