CS Directs To Expand Outreach To Schools In Gilgit Baltistan

Faizan Hashmi Published June 15, 2023 | 10:05 PM

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :The Chief Secretary GB directed to expand outreach to the schools in Gilgit Baltistan through the recruitment of 50 agriculture graduates who will teach students the importance of agriculture, business, value chain, nutrition and agriculture productivity in food security to the students.

Besides, the experts from the Economic Transformation initiative will join the upcoming Summer Camp, said an official statement on Thursday.

