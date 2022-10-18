CS directs to implement SOPs of dengue, smog

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal directed the deputy commissioners to ensure the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding dengue and smog.

He gave these directions while presiding over a video-link meeting of divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners at the Civil Secretariat on Tuesday. The meeting reviewed the measures being taken to prevent dengue and smog.

The chief secretary said the field officers must ensure the implementation of SOPs to control dengue and smog. He also issued instructions to speed up recruitment process of dengue staff in Gujranwala.

The chief secretary directed that strict action be taken against those who burnt crop residues and garbage. He said that the issue of smog was not only limited to a few big cities so focused efforts were needed to prevent smog across the province.

He said that arrangements should be made to sprinkle water on roads to avoid dust that caused smog.

He also ordered indiscriminate action against smoke-emitting private as well as government vehicles.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Irshad Ahmad told the meeting that 11,245 confirmed dengue cases and 13 deaths had been reported so far this year, and there was an increase in dengue patients in Gujranwala and Multan.

The officials of the environmental protection department said a central control room started working and sending real-time information to the deputy commissioners with the help of satellite imagery for action against the burning of crop residues.

They said that eight new monitors had been installed at different locations in Lahore to check air quality.

The administrative secretaries of health, environment protection, and transport departments and officersconcerned attended the meeting as well.