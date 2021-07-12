CS directs to impose smart lockdowns in areas with high Covi 19 infection ratio

Chief Secretary (CS) of Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah on Monday directed all the Divisional Commissioners including Commissioner Karachi to impose smart lockdowns in areas, where cases of coronavirus are on the rise

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary (CS) of Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah on Monday directed all the Divisional Commissioners including Commissioner Karachi to impose smart lockdowns in areas, where cases of coronavirus are on the rise.

He directed this while presiding over a meeting on coronavirus situation held at Sindh Secretariat here.

The CS said marriage halls, markets including cattle markets and restaurants would be sealed on violation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Syed Mumtaz Shah directed all Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners to take strict action against SOPs' violators.

Secretary Health Kazim Hussain Jatoi on the occasion proposed to close Primary schools. He further suggested banning indoor dining, minimum attendance in wedding halls and complete closure of business for two days a week.

On that, the CS said that the suggestions of the Health department would be presented in the meeting of the Task Force headed by the Sindh Chief Minister.

The officials of the health department informed the meeting that 3.35 million jabs have been administered in the province. "Vaccination is being carried out in the province through PPHI, 647 vaccination centers of Health department and 347 mobile teams", he said.

The CS also directed all the Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners to complete the target of vaccination and said that all measures should be taken to curtail spread of coronavirus. He said mobile teams for vaccination should be increased.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Home Qazi Shahid Pervez, Health Secretary Kazim Jatoi and all Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners.