UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CS Directs To Impose Smart Lockdowns In Areas With High Covi 19 Infection Ratio

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 07:19 PM

CS directs to impose smart lockdowns in areas with high Covi 19 infection ratio

Chief Secretary (CS) of Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah on Monday directed all the Divisional Commissioners including Commissioner Karachi to impose smart lockdowns in areas, where cases of coronavirus are on the rise

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary (CS) of Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah on Monday directed all the Divisional Commissioners including Commissioner Karachi to impose smart lockdowns in areas, where cases of coronavirus are on the rise.

He directed this while presiding over a meeting on coronavirus situation held at Sindh Secretariat here.

The CS said marriage halls, markets including cattle markets and restaurants would be sealed on violation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Syed Mumtaz Shah directed all Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners to take strict action against SOPs' violators.

Secretary Health Kazim Hussain Jatoi on the occasion proposed to close Primary schools. He further suggested banning indoor dining, minimum attendance in wedding halls and complete closure of business for two days a week.

On that, the CS said that the suggestions of the Health department would be presented in the meeting of the Task Force headed by the Sindh Chief Minister.

The officials of the health department informed the meeting that 3.35 million jabs have been administered in the province. "Vaccination is being carried out in the province through PPHI, 647 vaccination centers of Health department and 347 mobile teams", he said.

The CS also directed all the Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners to complete the target of vaccination and said that all measures should be taken to curtail spread of coronavirus. He said mobile teams for vaccination should be increased.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Home Qazi Shahid Pervez, Health Secretary Kazim Jatoi and all Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Business Mobile Marriage Jatoi Market All Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi passes 150 organ transp ..

13 minutes ago

Intermittent rain-thunderstorm likely in Karachi o ..

2 minutes ago

US officials meet Haiti leaders over assassination ..

2 minutes ago

Sudan lawmakers to consider Russian navy base deal ..

2 minutes ago

Weather turns pleasant after light rain in city Mu ..

2 minutes ago

Cuba Protests Internal Matter, Not Likely to Be Di ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.