CS directs to improve distribution of flour process

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry on Saturday visited the free flour distribution points here and Charsadda and directed to improve and ease the process of providing free flour to the beneficiaries.

He was flanked by Commissioner Peshawar Zubair Khan. Administrative officers and food department officers were also present on the occasion.

Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam reviewed the process of flour distribution and points established by Benazir Income Support Program.

The chief secretary also reviewed the mobile software App in this regard and met the beneficiaries present on the spot and inquired about the supply of flour.

The chief secretary said that free flour was being provided to beneficiaries of the Benazir Income Support Program in flour mills throughout the province.

He said that administrative officers, and staff of food and revenue department are monitoring the process of providing free flour to the beneficiaries.

He also urged people to register their complaints with the respective district administration in case of non-availability of flour in the distribution points.