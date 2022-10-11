CS directs to intensify crackdown on polluters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal on Tuesday directed the deputy commissioners across the province to strictly implement the ban of burning crop residue and garbage under Section-144 and mobilize the field staff of revenue department in this regard.

He directed this while presiding over a meeting held here at the Civil Secretariat to review the measures being taken to control smog in the province.

The meeting decided that all the departments would obtain certificates for government vehicles under Vehicle Inspection and Certification System (VICS) and the central control room set up in the environment department would be made fully functional from October 12. The focal persons of environment, agriculture, industries, and other relevant departments would perform duties in the control room.

Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal directed the authorities to intensify the crackdown on vehicles and industries that were causing environmental pollution, saying that only brick kilns with zigzag technology would be allowed to operate. He mentioned that the role of deputy commissioners was instrumental in controlling the smog problem and the performance in this regard would be reviewed regularly.

The CS asked the environment department to provide timely information to the deputy commissioners for action against those who burn crop residue.

He stressed that the relevant provincial departments and field officers should increase mutual coordination. He added everyone including government institutions and civil society should work hand in hand to overcome the smog. The CS issued instructions to the agriculture department to improve the data collection system.

Briefing the meeting, Secretary Industries Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi said that seven anti-smog squads had been formed for the inspection of industrial units. Of these seven squads, three are working in Lahore while one each is in Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, and Multan.

The authorities sealed 428 old-technology brick kilns, registered 226 cases, and imposed fines of about Rs 10 million. Two special squads are working in Lahore for checking smoke-emitting vehicles. Police registered 11 FIRs for burning crop residue in different cities- seven in Pakpattan, two in Chiniot, and one each in Okara and Khanewal. The authorities arrested nine persons for burning garbage, registered 72 FIRs, and imposed fines of Rs 3.7 million.

Administrative secretaries of various departments, the deputy commissioner of Lahore,and officers concerned attended the meeting while deputy commissioners of Sheikhupura,Kasur, Okara, Sahiwal, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, and Narowal participated through video link.