CS Directs To Monitor Anti-polio Campaign
Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2024 | 05:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry has directed authorities to strictly monitor the anti-polio drive and take punitive action against those who are found guilty of fake finger markings.
He was chairing a high level meeting that was convened to discuss anti-polio campaign. The meeting was also attended by Inspector General, Akhtar Hayat Khan, Federal Secretary National Health, Nadeem Mehboob, Commissioner Kohat Division, Mohtasim Billah and other concerned officials.
The meeting was briefed about emergence of a polio case in Darra Adam Khel and the security plan being finalized for anti-polio campaign.
Addressing the meeting, Chief Secretary directed to investigate the reasons behind the polio case and said that elimination of polio is our collective responsibility. He also directed to find out elements that were involved in imprinting fake finger markings.
He also directed health authorities to ensure that polio vaccines are unexpired urging workers to make dedicated efforts to wipe out polio from the society.
APP/mds/
Recent Stories
Suzuki Every: A New Chapter in Pakistan’s Automotive Landscape
Pakistani Companies participate in Beauty World Middle East 2024
ICAP’s CFO Conference Emphasizes Inclusive Growth and Strategic Business Trans ..
No visa fee for Sikh pilgrims who want to visit Pakistan
Natasha Danish acquitted in Karsaz traffic accident case
Sanai Mirza celebrates son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s 6th birthday
Two brothers hit by speeding car in Lahore die
Govt decides to shut down CNG stations in December, January
Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who lives abroad
Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, other META platforms: PTA
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
International Conference on 'Frontiers in Chemical Sciences' concludes2 minutes ago
-
PMYP, Bosnia agrees to explore avenues for collaboration in youth programmes2 minutes ago
-
CPO attends Diwali, congratulates Hindu community2 minutes ago
-
Three fake price control magistrates arrested2 minutes ago
-
PU organises awareness seminar on breast cancer2 minutes ago
-
Ambassador of Japan bid farewell to Pakistani dignitaries, friends12 minutes ago
-
Awareness seminar on youth participation in elections held12 minutes ago
-
SMBB Medical University holds condolence reference for late Pro. Dr. Fouzia Kashif22 minutes ago
-
Combating smog: a vital step to save living creatures22 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for utilizing all resources to wipe out polio from division32 minutes ago
-
KP CM inaugurates solarization of colleges project32 minutes ago
-
Two youngsters killed as truck hits their motorcycle32 minutes ago