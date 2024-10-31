CS directs to monitor anti-polio campaign

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry has directed authorities to strictly monitor the anti-polio drive and take punitive action against those who are found guilty of fake finger markings.

He was chairing a high level meeting that was convened to discuss anti-polio campaign. The meeting was also attended by Inspector General, Akhtar Hayat Khan, Federal Secretary National Health, Nadeem Mehboob, Commissioner Kohat Division, Mohtasim Billah and other concerned officials.

The meeting was briefed about emergence of a polio case in Darra Adam Khel and the security plan being finalized for anti-polio campaign.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Secretary directed to investigate the reasons behind the polio case and said that elimination of polio is our collective responsibility. He also directed to find out elements that were involved in imprinting fake finger markings.

He also directed health authorities to ensure that polio vaccines are unexpired urging workers to make dedicated efforts to wipe out polio from the society.

