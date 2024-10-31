Open Menu

CS Directs To Monitor Anti-polio Campaign

Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2024 | 05:10 PM

CS directs to monitor anti-polio campaign

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry has directed authorities to strictly monitor the anti-polio drive and take punitive action against those who are found guilty of fake finger markings.

He was chairing a high level meeting that was convened to discuss anti-polio campaign. The meeting was also attended by Inspector General, Akhtar Hayat Khan, Federal Secretary National Health, Nadeem Mehboob, Commissioner Kohat Division, Mohtasim Billah and other concerned officials.

The meeting was briefed about emergence of a polio case in Darra Adam Khel and the security plan being finalized for anti-polio campaign.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Secretary directed to investigate the reasons behind the polio case and said that elimination of polio is our collective responsibility. He also directed to find out elements that were involved in imprinting fake finger markings.

He also directed health authorities to ensure that polio vaccines are unexpired urging workers to make dedicated efforts to wipe out polio from the society.

APP/mds/

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Polio Kohat From

Recent Stories

Suzuki Every: A New Chapter in Pakistan’s Automo ..

Suzuki Every: A New Chapter in Pakistan’s Automotive Landscape

19 minutes ago
 Pakistani Companies participate in Beauty World Mi ..

Pakistani Companies participate in Beauty World Middle East 2024

1 hour ago
 ICAP’s CFO Conference Emphasizes Inclusive Growt ..

ICAP’s CFO Conference Emphasizes Inclusive Growth and Strategic Business Trans ..

1 hour ago
 No visa fee for Sikh pilgrims who want to visit Pa ..

No visa fee for Sikh pilgrims who want to visit Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Natasha Danish acquitted in Karsaz traffic acciden ..

Natasha Danish acquitted in Karsaz traffic accident case

2 hours ago
 Sanai Mirza celebrates son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s ..

Sanai Mirza celebrates son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s 6th birthday

3 hours ago
Two brothers hit by speeding car in Lahore die

Two brothers hit by speeding car in Lahore die

4 hours ago
 Govt decides to shut down CNG stations in December ..

Govt decides to shut down CNG stations in December, January

4 hours ago
 Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who l ..

Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who lives abroad

5 hours ago
 Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, ot ..

Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, other META platforms: PTA

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan