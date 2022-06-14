UrduPoint.com

CS Directs To Remain Alert To Deal With Possible Floods

Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2022 | 05:10 PM

CS directs to remain alert to deal with possible floods

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal directed relevant departments to remain alert and enhance coordination with the district administration to deal with possible floods.

He issued the directive while presiding over a meeting to review arrangements for coping with possible floods, at the Civil Secretariat here on Tuesday.

The chief secretary said that it was the responsibility of the administrative department to provide resources in the field offices for the implementation of the flood emergency plan. He asked the officers to prepare an action plan to prevent the incidents of electrocution and roof-collapse during rains.

The chief secretary sought certificates within two days from 13 districts which did not submit preparedness certificates.

The chief secretary said the health department should ensure availability of essential medicines and anti-venom vaccines at all hospitals and health facilities. He directed the commissioners to remove encroachments along banks of rivers, streams and dykes.

He said that drains and sewerage lines should be cleaned regularly to deal with urban flooding.

On this occasion, Inspector General Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that police officers had been directed to provide assistance to the administration during possible floods.

The director general Provincial Disaster Management Authority briefed the meeting that the first spell of monsoon rains will likely to start from July 1, with above normal rainfall this year. He said that the Central Flood Control Room would start functioning from today. Tents, boats, life jackets, de-watering sets and other equipments had been provided to districts as per their requirements, he concluded.

The senior member board of revenue, additional chief secretary (Home), administrative secretaries of agriculture, local government and officers concerned attended the meeting while commissioners participated through video link.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Flood Agriculture Alert July All From Government Rains

Recent Stories

Austrian Ambassador Nicolaus Keller loves Pakistan ..

Austrian Ambassador Nicolaus Keller loves Pakistan's mango season

26 minutes ago
 PHC apprises FCPS trainees of impact of regulation ..

PHC apprises FCPS trainees of impact of regulations on healthcare service delive ..

40 minutes ago
 Government bans old buses in Karachi

Government bans old buses in Karachi

49 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal asks the public to consume less tea

Ahsan Iqbal asks the public to consume less tea

2 hours ago
 Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto lands in Tehran fo ..

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto lands in Tehran for his official visit to Iran

2 hours ago
 PTI challenges ECP'S verdict on PA reserved seats ..

PTI challenges ECP'S verdict on PA reserved seats before IHC

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.