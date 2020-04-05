CS directs to setup Tunnel for disinfectant coverage of entry, exit points

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :On the instructions of Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Kazim Niaz, Relief Department has modeled a move through tunnel for disinfectant coverage of entry points and exit points of offices, mandis, plazas, etc.

The purpose of the said move through tunnel is to disinfected the pedestrians, livestock, ambulances and with tweaking vehicles carrying goods, construction sites etc from viruses. The structure of move through tunnel is 20 ft long, with 10 feet width and height & includes frame, running pipes both in ceiling and on sides, air pump, pressure pump and a tank, with lighting while the solution spray is made from 7000 liter water, 35 gm Chlorine and 2.

1 liter Methanol. The move through tunnel only and can be customized as per need.

Chief Secretary directed Secretary agriculture, Secretary Industries, Secretary C&W, all administrative secretaries, all Commissioners, all deputy commissioners and concern departments to ensure the installment of move through disinfectant tunnel at proposed places.