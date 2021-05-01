CS directs to stop unplanned work at Eidgah Heritage Building

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz Saturday directed that all unplanned extension work at Eidgah Heritage Building must be stopped and only taken forward in consultation with the expert advice and supervision of Directorate of Archaeology

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz Saturday directed that all unplanned extension work at Eidgah Heritage Building must be stopped and only taken forward in consultation with the expert advice and supervision of Directorate of Archaeology.

He said this during his visit the Eidgah along with Secretaries Archaeology and Auqaf and Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, amongst others.

The Chief Secretary was informed that work on the site has been stopped by the Archaeology Department last week on getting information of the unplanned extension as it did not conform to either the architecture or facade of the building nor was using proper material.

He directed the Auqaf Department to revise their scheme and plan to cater to restoration, conservation and rehabilitation of existing 110 years old building.

He further directed the Archaeology Department to communicate list of all heritage buildings to all Departments and offices with instructions that no additional or renovation work should be carried out without the technical input and NOC of Director Archaeology.