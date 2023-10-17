CS directs transport department to issue new fare list after meeting with transporters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary (CS), Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry has directed the transport department to meet with transporters and issue a new fare rate list after a reduction in the prices of petroleum.

He directed the Regional Transport Authority to issue a revised fare list after fuel prices were reduced and ensure the implementation of the new fare list. He said that our efforts would help reduce the burden on people and enable them to enjoy the benefits of new development.

He also directed deputy commissioners to monitor the price of edibles and take action against profiteers in the greater interest of the people. He said that the Project Management Unit should be tasked to daily furnish reports in this connection.

APP/mds