CS Directs Utilization Of Resources To Achieve Targets Of Corona Vaccination

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2022 | 07:52 PM

CS directs utilization of resources to achieve targets of corona vaccination

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Shehzad Khan Bangash here on Tuesday directed health workers to visit each and every household in ongoing corona vaccination campaign and said that no leniency would be shown to lethargy and inefficiency

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Shehzad Khan Bangash here on Tuesday directed health workers to visit each and every household in ongoing corona vaccination campaign and said that no leniency would be shown to lethargy and inefficiency.

He was chairing a high level meeting to discuss ongoing Covid vaccination through video link. The meeting was also attended by Secretaries of Health, Home, Transport, Elementary and Secondary Education, Higher education departments, Divisional Commissioners, Focal Person NCOC, Coordinator EOC, Director General Health and Deputy Commissioners.

He directed the participants to utilize available resources for success of campaign urging the people to cooperate with health workers.

He further added that eradication of the pandemic would be possible if all the citizens are vaccinated.

On the occasion, Health Secretary informed the meeting that necessary steps have been taken to achieve targets of vaccination and Health Department is in close liaison with all Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners.

He informed that in 19 districts 70 percent target of first dose has been achieved while 70% target of second dose of vaccine has been achieved in 17 districts.

Chief Secretary also directed the Secretary Auqaaf to liaise with Wifaaq-ul-Madaaris and include seminary students in the campaign. He also said that smart lock down should be imposed in areas where positive cases of Omicron are reported.

